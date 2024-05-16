LOOK: Donovan Edwards behind-the-scenes at EA Sports College Football 25 cover shoot

The long-awaited return of the EA Sports college football franchise is fast approaching and in the past week, we’ve got the revelations that Michigan football running back Donovan Edwards isn’t just the focal point on the crowded ‘deluxe edition’ cover, but he’s one of three players (along with Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers) on the traditional cover.

Set to release on July 19, fans are excited about the game returning after an 11-year hiatus, but Michigan fans are particularly excited that one of the standouts is the face of the new game.

On Thursday, the Wolverines shared some video footage behind the scenes of Edwards at the Cotton Bowl shooting the new cover along with other current college football stars.

Check it out below:

The star of the show @DEdwards__ 〽️ A peek behind the curtains of the @EASPORTSCollege cover shoot.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WcVGzNK4J8 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 16, 2024

While Michigan football fans are excited, there’s been something of an uproar, particularly from Ohio State, Michigan State, and Notre Dame fans, that the Wolverines running back — who was a backup the past three years — is one of the main players gracing the front of the game. However, though there are other running backs who may have more stats, there’s arguably no back in college football who has made bigger plays in the biggest games.

Edwards not only ran for two 75-plus yard touchdowns against Ohio State in 2022, he also had two 40-plus yard touchdowns to open up the scoring against Washington in the national championship game. He’s had impressive showings in each of the past two years that Michigan has played Penn State and also had some other big runs in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Michigan has had the most cover athletes of any school in the EA Sports college video game franchise. Edwards is the fourth to make the cover, along with Desmond Howard (2006), Charles Woodson (1999), and Denard Robinson (2014).

National champions. Winningest program. Most cover athletes. Leaders and Best 〽️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3oKzdUnTK8 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire