Look: Dolphins players visit new team facility on final day of camp

The Miami Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp came to a close today, marking the last formal event for the Dolphins until the team gears up for training camp at the end of July. And to mark the end of the 2021 offseason, the Dolphins celebrated by spending their Thursday by visiting the place they’ll be calling home from now on: The team’s new ‘Baptist Health Training Complex’ in Miami Gardens.

To this point, Miami has been practicing and operating out of Davie, the team’s long-time home away from home. But the Baptist Health Training Complex, which has been a long time in the works, is now complete — and the Dolphins will hope to usher in a new era of success as an organization in their new digs, which are located on the same grounds as Hard Rock Stadium.

And to mark the occasion of players getting to tour their new team facility en masse for the first time since completion, the Dolphins’ social media accounts have decided to let Dolphins fans take part and come along for the ride. Whether you’re looking at the outside practice fields, the indoor field, the locker room or the training facilities, one thing about Miami’s new home is abundantly clear — the Dolphins spared no expense. And as a result, Miami will have a world-class facility to call their own right next to their home stadium on game day.

POV: You're seeing the @BaptistHealthSF Training Complex for the first time… More spaces to come 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mi4i4id55Z — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 17, 2021

And it wouldn’t be a big reveal without a surprise — and social media is abuzz over Miami’s surprising addition to the team facility: a two-story sliding board. With the Dolphins in-house to observe the facility, plenty of members of the organization took a tumble down the sliding board.

Including Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Stephen Ross going down the slide 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6xmsVn9pK8 — THEFUTUREISBRIGHT!!!!!!! (@JMia305) June 17, 2021

While the slide may not be the most upscale or high-technology bit of Miami’s new digs, it still appears to be quite the popular feature none the less. So if you’ve ever got the chance to tour Miami’s practice facilities, you know what needs to be at the top of your ‘to-do’ list.