LOOK: Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips looks absolutely shredded at OTAs

Entering his third season, Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips still has a lot to prove in the NFL.

Through his first two years, the former first-round pick has recorded 103 tackles (17 for a loss), 41 quarterback hits, 15.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

In 2022, he was able to learn some things from veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram, and in the second half of the season, he was able to pick Bradley Chubb’s brain.

Now, he’s learning a new system under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio which could allow him to have a breakout season in 2023. On top of the mental work and studying he’s having to put in, Phillips has been doing extra to work on his physique.

During an off day between OTA sessions, Phillips took to social media to share an image of him coming off of the field, and he’s absolutely shredded.

The former Hurricane looks to be in the best shape of his short career, and if he can adjust quickly to Fangio’s defense, he may just be in for his best season yet.

