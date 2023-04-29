A look at Dolphins CB Cam Smith’s impressive athletic numbers

The Miami Dolphins selected cornerback Cam Smith at pick No. 51 in the 2023 NFL draft.

This selection may have been confusing for Dolphins fans since it didn’t address an immediate need. General manager Chris Grier clearly is drafting Smith for his athletic talent and potential.

Kent Lett Platte’s Relative Athletic Score or RAS shows impressive numbers for the former Gamecock. He scored a 9.68 out of 10 which ranks 71 out of 2,222 cornerbacks from 1987-2023.

Cam Smith was drafted with pick 51 of round 2 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.68 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 71 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/TM9KyfVW6z pic.twitter.com/RmYZxiHiLo — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Miami fans have reason to be optimistic about what these numbers suggest. Athleticism is one of the most important traits for cornerbacks considering the talent level of current wide receivers.

Smith posted “elite” numbers in almost every category. His one knock would be his weight of 180 pounds which could present issues against more physical receivers.

Despite Smith’s low weight, he’s quite explosive and has high speed with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. He’ll have an opportunity in training camp to showcase his capabilities against the Dolphins’ athletic receivers.

Smith starts the season behind Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard in the depth chart, giving cornerbacks coach Sam Madison and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio time to develop the fundamentals of a great athlete.

