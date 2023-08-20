LOOK: Deuce Vaughn can’t be stopped, scores another preseason TD

There’s no guarantee it translates to the regular season, but Deuce Vaughn appears to be fitting in just fine at the NFL level. After taking things by storm in the preseason opener, Vaughn continued to excite in his second professional contest on Saturday night. Taking the show on the road, the Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Seattle Seahawks and once again are a depth-chart level down after resting their starters while the opponents played theirs.

Vaughn once again got the nod to start the second half and once again he proved the stage wasn’t too big for him. Vaughn took his first carry of the game from the Seattle 14 yard line and proceeded to shrug off a tackle with a spin move and make his way into the end zone for a score.

