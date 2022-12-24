Look: Derwin James plays Santa Claus, gifts Chargers’ defensive backs, coaches

Chargers star safety Derwin James was in the holiday spirit and hooked up his fellow teammates in the defensive backfield with some gifts on Friday.

James got all members of the secondary diamond necklaces with each of their numbers. In addition, head coach Brandon Staley and the defensive coaches each got a watch.

Check it out.

derwin really hooked up the entire DB room + the coaches with custom chains and rolexes for christmas 😳 pic.twitter.com/nOv8RlaKd7 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 23, 2022

James was named to his third Pro Bowl earlier this week.

James’ gift-giving was a nice gesture. And now it’ll be interesting to see if any other member of the Chargers will play Santa Claus, like quarterback Justin Herbert potentially hooking up his offensive line or skill players.

