Look what Delaware basketball accomplished for first time in 50 years

For the first time in almost 50 years and second time ever, Delaware has beaten a Big East Conference team in basketball.

The Blue Hens took charge early in the second half and defeated Xavier 87-80 in front of 10,035 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

Delaware (6-3) snapped a 3-game losing streak in a game nationally televised on FoxSports1.

“To do that against a Big East team, well-coached team, on the road, tough environment, just can’t say enough about our group,” Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby told Blue Hens Radio.

How did the Blue Hens do it?

Delaware Blue Hens guard Christian Ray (5) blocks Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Delaware Blue Hens and the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

They defied history

Delaware was 1-32 all-time against current members of the Big East Conference, the only win coming over Xavier 65-64 on Dec. 29, 1973, in the Poinsettia Classic in Greenville, South Carolina.

That win, of course, was before the Big East’s 1979 founding.

They finished strong

Delaware has frequently led in the second half in recent games but not been able to get the win. This time, the Hens did after trailing 41-38 at halftime.

The Blue Hens shot 56.3 percent in the second half (18-for-32) including 3-for-5 on 3-pointers.

“We executed the game plan,” Ingelsby said. “We were tough. We were physical.”

Delaware Blue Hens forward Jyare Davis (13) grabs a rebound over Xavier Musketeers forward Abou Ousmane (24) in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Delaware Blue Hens and the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Jalun Trent excelled

Trent, the transfer from North Dakota, is a 6-foot-4 point guard. That length allows him to get to the basket on the drive and while rebounding, and also makes him a defensive nuisance.

He was a triple threat Tuesday, getting 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists with just one turnover.

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Blue Hens play 'get to know you' as 6 transfers boost basketball roster

“He’s fabulous,” said Ingelsby, a former Big East point guard himself at Notre Dame. “He keeps getting better and better each game, each day for us. As much as he scored the basketball, six assists and one turnover on the road against a team that’s up into you for 40 minutes. He just controlled the whole game, the whole tempo.”

Delaware Blue Hens guard Christian Ray (5) blocks Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Delaware Blue Hens and the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

They played clean, forced turnovers

Delaware had just eight turnovers to 17 for Xavier (4-5).

“We had to get some big-time stops,” Ingelsby said.

Blue Hens had many contributors

Cavan Reilly’s 17 points featured 5-for-7 aim on 3-pointers, Jyare Davis scored 19 points and Christian Ray also had seven rebounds and four steals for the Blue Hens, who aren’t at home again until Dec. 20 against Rider.

“This is a great shot in the arm for us to do be able to do it on this stage,” Ingelsby said. “ . . . We just dug in and clawed and fought and scrapped.”

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Blue Hens top Big East's Xavier in basketball