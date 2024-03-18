LOOK: Deion Sanders applauds Wisconsin HC Greg Gard after Badgers big win over Purdue

Wisconsin basketball was all over the headlines this week.

The team quickly went from one of the nation’s coldest, with only three wins in its last 11 games, to one of its hottest after a Big Ten Tournament run of a blowout win over Maryland, a comfortable win over Northwestern, an electrifying upset win over top-ranked Purdue and then a narrow loss to Illinois.

Saturday’s upset of Purdue was the talk of the nation. Many discussed the whistle given to Boilermakers star big man Zach Edey, while others celebrated the Badgers returning to the pantheon of the nation’s elite.

One focus of praise and celebration has been head coach Greg Gard. Not only is his team back to playing terrific basketball while he pushes the correct coaching buttons, but he also went viral with his postgame speech after the win over Purdue.

“Raise your hand if you fouled out,” Gard asked the team as he applauded their fight and effort — which saw the team’s top big men all raise their hands.

The speech and that comment went mainstream enough that Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders weighed in on X on Sunday night:

I absolutely Love it. God bless you Coach & your Team!!!! https://t.co/5UCFQq0VZg — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 17, 2024

Wisconsin now prepares to face James Madison in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Badgers got a tough first-round draw, but do have a manageable path to make a deep run if the stars can align.

