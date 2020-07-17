LOOK: David Montgomery's footwork is a thing of beauty

David Montgomery didn't have the greatest rookie season in 2019, and that's OK. Not every player enjoys immediate statistical success after making the jump from college to the pros. But it's the players who work the hardest who often have the longest careers in the NFL.

Montgomery has no shortage of work ethic. He's been praised by the Bears since his arrival at Halas Hall for his approach to the game and the level of professionalism he brings to the locker room. And even though his 889 yards and 3.7 yards per carry last season don't scream superstar, it's worth noting that LaDainian Tomlinson averaged just 3.6 yards per rush his rookie season. We know how his career turned out.

Montgomery knows he has to up his game in 2020. He recently tweeted that he's "done being nice," and while the cryptic message is applicable to many things in life, Bears fans are hopeful it has to do with his mental approach to this season. And check out this footage shared by Jarrett Payton of the work Montgomery is putting in to get ready for his sophomore campaign:

.@MontgomerDavid footwork is just amazing! Love the work and grind young man. The #Bears offense needs to GO through 32. I see what you're doing down there @footwork_king1. Keep molding that young man. 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CTvHsa2hUk — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) July 16, 2020

Wow. Just, wow. Montgomery's footwork in those drills is, in a word, ridiculous. If he can develop into a patient Le'Veon Bell-type runner behind the line of scrimmage in 2020, the sky's the limit for how good he can be. He obviously has the footwork to be that kind of guy.

