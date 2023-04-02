LOOK: Darius Slay details how close he was to joining Ravens during contract impass with Eagles

Darius Slay is staying with the Eagles after signing a 2-year, $42 million contract extension, but the Pro Bowl cornerback almost followed Dennard Wilson to the AFC North.

During a recent episode of his “Big Play Slay” Podcast on The Volume network, the veteran cornerback says he was initially released and ultimately re-signed by Philadelphia.

According to Over the Cap’s potential transaction chart, the Eagles could have easily created $12 million in salary cap space by restructuring Slay’s deal.

With a Post June 1 release, Philadelphia would have created $17.5 million in cap space and $8.6 million in a dead salary cap.

Had the Eagles cut Slay immediately, they would have gained $3 million in cap space while gaining $22.4 million in dead cap space.

Slay provided the behind-the-scenes negotiation process and revealed that he landed a similar offer from the Ravens that nearly convinced him to move to Baltimore.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Report: Delaware linebacker Johnny Buchanan to participate in Eagles' local pro day Tracking the Eagles top-30 visits as the 2023 NFL draft approaches Where do the Eagles rank in positional spending among rest of NFL? 10 impact NFL draft prospects to consider at the Eagles biggest under-the-radar position of need Eagles 2023 offseason preview: Where does Philadelphia stand at WR

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire