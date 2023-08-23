Look: Damian Lillard shouts out Steph Curry on social media

In a recent video clip of Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry working out, Damian Lillard‘s music can be heard playing in the background. The clip itself is short, simply showing Curry’s deadlift set with a serious amount of weight on the bar. However, the footage seems to have caught Lillard’s attention, with the All-Star guard shouting Curry out on social media.

Lillard is a talented rapper who has released multiple songs throughout his time in the NBA. Curry recently appeared in his first rap song, with his video going viral across social media. Curry also appeared at a recent Paramore concert and even sang ‘Misery Business.’

Curry has been living his best life throughout the offseason. However, it would now appear that he’s getting back to the grind ahead of another run at a potential championship ring.

You can see Curry’s workout video by clicking the embedded clip above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire