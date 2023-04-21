LOOK: Crimson, White rosters announced for Alabama’s 2023 A-Day Game

On Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Alabama Crimson Tide football fans will get their one and only look at the football team during the annual A-Day game.

Plenty of attention will be focused on the ongoing quarterback battle between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. Still, there are many other position battles for Tide fans to monitor. The offensive line, linebackers, and secondary will all be under the microscope inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

On Friday, the official Crimson and White rosters were released. It is important to note that Alabama head coach Nick Saban mentioned on Thursday during his press conference, that some players would see action with each team, so keep that in mind when dissecting said rosters.

Below are the Crimson and White rosters!

2023 Golden Flake A-Day Rosters pic.twitter.com/MwdfGaOp04 — Bama Football on Youtube (@BamaYoutube) April 21, 2023

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

More Football!

BREAKING: Alabama lands commitment from 2024 4-Star LB Cayden Jones Ranking all 14 SEC helmets from worst to first

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire