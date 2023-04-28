LOOK: This creative Saints fan has already fashioned a Bryan Bresee jersey

At least one creative New Orleans Saints fan has already fashioned a Bryan Bresee jersey — with a little help from a Saints legend. Saints fan Ryan Berger took some duct tape to his old Drew Brees “Color Rush” variant jersey to modify Brees’ last name to, well, Bresee. He probably isn’t the last enterprising fan to think of it, but he does deserve the distinction of being the first.

This does raise an interesting question, though: which jersey number will Bresee wear? He used No. 11 in college at Clemson after waring No. 44 in high school, but neither of those are options for him in the NFL (defensive linemen are ineligible for both numbers). He’s a fan of symmetry, apparently, so maybe he can buy No. 99 off of Khalen Saunders.

If that’s a no-go, Cameron Jordan probably isn’t giving up his No. 94 jersey, but one option Bresee may consider is No. 91. That jersey was used by Kentavius Street last season and opened up when he left on a free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. It has the added bonus of being easy to modify from an old Brees jersey with a little more duct tape and some creative thinking.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire