What to look for in Cowboys-Titans 'TNF' matchup 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what to look for in Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans 'TNF' matchup in Week 17.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't have to wait until the postseason for a high-stakes, must-win situation
With Will Dissly placed on the injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks signed tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad for added depth.
Temps are expected to be in the 50s, a major difference from Sunday against the Texans. The official temperature at kickoff was 20 degrees, which was the coldest in stadium history.
The Dolphins are turning to Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback against the Patriots this Sunday. Bridgewater will make his second start of the season because Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for at least this week after suffering a concussion against the Packers last weekend and the team’s top receiver doesn’t think the change will work [more]
Center Ryan Jensen is back on the practice field for the Buccaneers, but a return to the lineup for a game isn’t going to happen in the immediate future. Jensen has been out since hurting his knee at the start of training camp and Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said the team does not “have [more]
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Davante Adams and Derek Carr are close friends, and the Raiders wide receiver made it pretty clear how he felt about Josh McDaniels' decision to bench the veteran quarterback.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Benching of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sparks bigger question in Las Vegas: What's the future for Carr and star running back Josh Jacobs?
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will put his name in the NFL record book on Monday night. Burrow is about to become the NFL’s career leader in completion percentage, just as soon as he has enough career pass attempts to qualify. To qualify for the career completion percentage record in the NFL Record & Fact Book, [more]
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, [more]
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
Lane Johnson's head coach and teammates reacted to his decision to put off surgery until after the playoffs. By Dave Zangaro
