LOOK: Cowboys selling new matte white helmets for game vs. Tennessee

The Dallas Cowboys are glowing up yet again. For the last several years, Color Rush uniforms have allowed teams to ditch their mediocre normal jerseys and try something new for one game a season. Some iterations have been objectively horrible, some mediocre like the normal jerseys and some have been pretty big improvements.

But what happens when your normal jersey is iconic? Well then the team has to step it up into elite category for their alternates. While Dallas isn’t giving Micah Parsons and the fanbase what they want with all-black uniforms, going icy white is certainly a great look. For the last several years those jersey and helmet combos have been a hit and now in a recent tweet by the team’s pro shop, this year’s new-look helmet has been released for sale to the public. Check out the pics below for the combination first announced this summer.

Front View

Side View

Back View

This weekend's uni matchups

The Bears will be sporting their new orange helmets this week at AT&T Stadium against the Dallas blues.

Preview of the uniform matchup here: pic.twitter.com/82wQvpSrHG — Dallas Cowboys Uniform Tracker (@dallas_tracker) October 25, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire