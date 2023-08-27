LOOK: Cowboys’ score 2 TDs in 3 drives with Prescott as play caller

The Dak Prescott play caller expirement is going extremely well. Despite not setting foot on the field for the entire preseason schedule, Prescott is intimately involved in the action on Saturday. In the preseason finale, Mike McCarthy — who will be the playcaller for the first time since coming to Dallas in 2020 — handed over the headset to his franchise QB. So despite not getting any game reps, Prescott is getting some experience with game flow in the Texas Coast offense.

He’s passing his first test with flying colors. The Dallas Cowboys have scored touchdowns on two of their first three drives, with a missed field goal attempt sandwiched in between.

Quarterback Will Grier, who was informed he won’t be making the 53-man roster after the club acquired Trey Lance on Friday, walked in the first score and then found rookie TE Luke Schoonmaker for the second score.

The Cowboys have played a depth-chart line down for the entire preseason, but their strength is showing in a backup-vs-backup match with the Raiders. Dallas leads 14-3 midway through the second quarter.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire