LOOK: Cowboys’ Lamb gets back tattoo honoring Kobe, I-45 corridor

The Cowboys watched the rise of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb into a bona fide star in 2022. The third-year man out of Oklahoma responded to the loss of running mate Amari Cooper with the best year of his career, a team-leading 107 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdown grabs. Lamb was lone bright spot on offense in the divisional round loss to the 49ers with 10 catches for 117 yards.

This astonishing season earned Lamb second-team All-Pro honors and he’ll be earning a big payday in the next year or so. A large part of Lamb’s star power is his identity and swagger on the field with an endless bag of celebrations and the football aesthetics to match. This week, he added to it with an extensive tattoo piece on his back.

The artwork was completed by four artists working at once and it features an ode to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, a gladiator helmet and a lion’s roar, not to mention homage to I-45, the corridor that links Houston to Dallas and all parts in between. The words “my story isn’t over” also match Lamb’s career with plenty of time to evolve his already impressive resumé at 23 years old. While it won’t be on display while he’s catching touchdowns, it’s an astounding piece of art.

More CeeDee Lamb!

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire