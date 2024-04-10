Look: Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua were at Lakers game for Kobie Turner’s National Anthem

The stars were out at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday night, with three members of the Rams represented at Crypto.com Arena. It was a particularly special night for Kobie Turner, who had the opportunity to sing the National Anthem before tip-off.

Turner predictably nailed his rendition of the anthem, and both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua were in attendance in Los Angeles. Nacua and Turner even took a few photos in custom Lakers jerseys before the game, rocking their Rams numbers in purple and gold.

Kupp got a custom jersey from the Lakers, too, with his No. 10 and name on the back.

But what you really came here for is Turner’s singing of the National Anthem, because it was truly impressive. Check out the video shared by the Rams below.

The National Anthem tour continues at the @Lakers game for @TurnerKobie! pic.twitter.com/Hj18vQjSsf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 10, 2024

It’s awesome to see how close-knit the Rams are as a team, which speaks to the culture Sean McVay has built in Los Angeles.

