Look: Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and other Rams players arrive for camp

It’s move-in day at UC Irvine, which means Los Angeles Rams players, coaches and staff members are arriving for training camp. Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford were among those to report on Tuesday as they get ready for the next few weeks of practice in Irvine, Calif.

It’s Stafford’s third training camp as a member of the Rams, while Kupp is in his seventh year already. The Rams shared photos of several other players arriving at UC Irvine, including four rookies: Puka Nacua, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Steve Avila and Kobie Turner.

Michael Hoecht, Tyler Higbee, Cobie Durant, Cam Akers and Rob Havenstein have all already made their way to Irvine, as well, holding their first press conferences of the summer on Tuesday.

The Rams’ first practice that’s open to the public will be on Saturday, July 29, so that will be our first good look at the entire team this offseason.

