Take a look at this cool photo of Bill Belichick at the Preakness Stakes

While there won't be a Triple Crown winner this year, Bill Belichick is 2-for-2 in attending the legendary races.

After spending some downtime with his girlfriend Linda Holliday and Tom Brady two weeks ago at the Kentucky Derby, the future Hall of Fame head coach was spotted at the Preakness Stakes, staring down the eventual winner War of Will before the horse secured its victory.

You can spot Belichick to the left of the jockey right above War of Will's tail.

Amazing photo from the Preakness of Bill Belichick (left side) locked in on War of Will. One champion watching another. pic.twitter.com/Tsp01JOmVG — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 19, 2019

War of Will rebounded from a controversial loss at the Derby, where the original winner Maximum Security appeared to impede War of Will and Country House. The race went under objection review, and Country House was declared the winner while War of Will dropped to seventh.

With the win, War of Will may have solidified itself as the rightful contender for the Triple Crown even though it will not get the chance to capture the sport's highest achievement.

And as Field Yates alluded to in his tweet, game recognizes game.

