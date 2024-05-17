Look: Construction has begun on Rams’ new practice facility in Woodland Hills

Sean McVay desperately wants a new office and soon enough, he’ll have one. The Los Angeles Rams are moving their headquarters from Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks to a new facility in Woodland Hills, which will also be a temporary setup initially.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, construction on the new facility has begun. You can see in the photo below that the land has been cleared and right now, it’s a huge dirt lot that will eventually have two practice fields and modular trailers alongside them. The Daily News reached out to the Rams for comment on when the facility will be finished but the team did not respond.

Construction begins in Warner Center to build Rams temporary practice facility https://t.co/QMeNvilreU — L.A. Daily News (@ladailynews) May 17, 2024

The Rams are expected to move into the new facility before the start of the 2024 season, though it remains to be seen where they will hold training camp. The Saints are heading to UC Irvine for their camp, which is where the Rams used to set up shop in July, so Los Angeles is currently without a publicly announced location for training camp.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire