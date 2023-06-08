This is a new-look conference: Wisconsin’s Big Ten opponents set for 2024 and 2025

Asher Low
The Badgers officially have their Big Ten opponents for 2024 and 2025, and this is a brand new conference.

The first big news from the league? Divisions are gone, but a few matchups will be protected every season. For Wisconsin, it’s no surprise that they will see Minnesota every year in their rivalry matchup. Here is more on the details of the new scheduling from the Big Ten press release on Thursday afternoon:

The 2024 Big Ten football season will also debut the Flex Protect Plus model, which features a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents for universities. Each member institution will continue to play nine intraconference games per season, and teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – in a four-year period.

Conference schedules will include 11 protected matchups that will continue to be played annually and feature a combination of historic and geographic rivalries, as well as trophy games. These matchups were finalized in conjunction with all 16 member institutions to ensure the traditions of the Big Ten Conference remain strong as the conference evolves.

The guaranteed annual protected matchups are Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, and UCLA-USC. The other two-play opponents for each member institution will change every two years.

The 2024 season will conclude with the annual Big Ten Football Championship Game, which will feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season, with the winner earning the Big Ten Championship. Tiebreaking procedures will be announced later.

Here is a look at Wisconsin’s 2024 and 2025 Big Ten opponents. Get ready for some California trips:

2024: Indiana at home

2024: Minnesota at home

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/minnesota/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Minnesota Golden Gophers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Minnesota Golden Gophers</a> head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/wisconsin/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Wisconsin Badgers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Wisconsin Badgers</a> at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
2024: Penn State at home

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) carries the American flag onto the field prior to the game against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/maryland/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Maryland Terrapins;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Maryland Terrapins</a> at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
2024: Purdue at home

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/purdue/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Purdue Boilermakers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Purdue Boilermakers</a> at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
2024: Iowa on the road

2024: Maryland on the road

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
2024: Michigan on the road

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/colorado-st/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Colorado State Rams;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Colorado State Rams</a> at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
2024: Nebraska on the road

2024: USC on the road

2025: Illinois at home

Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/illinois/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Illinois Fighting Illini;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Illinois Fighting Illini</a> head coach Bret Bielema greets linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
2025: Iowa at home

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/40112" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Riley Moss;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Riley Moss</a> (33) and defensive back <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/40684" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Kaevon Merriweather;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Kaevon Merriweather</a> (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
2025: Michigan State at home

2025: Ohio State at home

Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch<br>Football Buckeyes Spring Football
2025: USC at home

2025: Minnesota on the road

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
2025: Northwestern on the road

2025: Rutgers on the road

2025: UCLA on the road

