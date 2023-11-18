LOOK: Complete viewing guide for week 12 of college football

Michigan State football is back for another week as their season is nearing an end.

The Spartans head to Indiana on Saturday in a Big Ten matchup. Michigan State is looking to keep an outside chance of reaching a bowl game alive with a victory over the Hoosiers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Who else will be playing on Saturday you may ask? Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has you covered with a complete viewing guide for the full day of college football action in week 12. Check out that viewing guide below:

Week 12 @ActionNetworkHQ college football viewing & betting guide for today, including 4 Top 25 matchups. Predictions, analysis, news, breakdowns, picks, over/unders, bowl outlook. Only 2 regular season Saturday’s remain. Enjoy it while it lasts 😢https://t.co/On9XYhvfy9 pic.twitter.com/RfhZ6sLb45 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 18, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire