LOOK: Complete viewing guide for week four of college football
This is going to be a great day of college football.
Week four will be the best week yet this year when it comes to big-time matchups. That includes a massive game for the Spartans in their Big Ten opener against Maryland. That matchup will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC.
Who else will be playing on Saturday you may ask? Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has you covered with a complete viewing guide for the full day of college football action in week four. Check out that viewing guide below:
🔥Today’s @ActionNetworkHQ college football viewing guide from noon to midnight. Predictions, analysis, news, breakdowns, everything you need for today’s monster lineup which includes 6 Top 25 matchups 😍🍿https://t.co/On9XYhvfy9 pic.twitter.com/CceoQbUxz0
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 23, 2023
