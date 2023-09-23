LOOK: Complete viewing guide for week four of college football

This is going to be a great day of college football.

Week four will be the best week yet this year when it comes to big-time matchups. That includes a massive game for the Spartans in their Big Ten opener against Maryland. That matchup will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC.

Who else will be playing on Saturday you may ask? Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has you covered with a complete viewing guide for the full day of college football action in week four. Check out that viewing guide below:

🔥Today’s ⁦@ActionNetworkHQ⁩ college football viewing guide from noon to midnight. Predictions, analysis, news, breakdowns, everything you need for today’s monster lineup which includes 6 Top 25 matchups 😍🍿https://t.co/On9XYhvfy9 pic.twitter.com/CceoQbUxz0 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 23, 2023

