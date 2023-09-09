LOOK: Complete viewing guide for week two of college football

Who’s ready for some football?

Michigan State will take the field again on Saturday in what should be a great day of college football. The Spartans face Richmond at 3:30 p.m. ET, with that game being televised on the Big Ten Network.

Who else will be playing on Saturday you may ask? Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has you covered with a complete viewing guide for the full day of college football action in week two. Check out that viewing guide below:

Here you go: ⁦@ActionNetworkHQ⁩ college football viewing guide & schedule. All the picks, analysis, game breakdowns, over/under & everything you need to know for today in one spot https://t.co/On9XYhvfy9 pic.twitter.com/XVCi9k6RBG — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 9, 2023

