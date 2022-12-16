LOOK: Complete College Football 2022-23 Bowl Schedule with dates, kickoff times for each matchup
Bowl season is officially upon us.
Unfortunately, Michigan State failed to reach the postseason this year and will not be playing in a bowl game for the second time in the past three seasons. But that doesn’t mean fans can’t still enjoy all of the other bowl games — 42 to be exact.
Action Network has put together a comprehensive breakdown of each and every bowl game, starting with today’s action. Click on the tweet below to see the complete bowl game schedule:
BOWL SEASON HAS ARRIVED 😍
• Bahamas Bowl Preview: https://t.co/enryPAk20i
• Cure Bowl Preview: https://t.co/foMdSqsXSo
• @Stuckey2's Bowl Thoughts: https://t.co/zGY2MDdYCU
• Betting Trends & Notes: https://t.co/jvIedBOEuE
• Roster Updates: https://t.co/2e7NSNk4vt pic.twitter.com/akHtGDAK2U
— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 16, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.
List
Bowl matchups for each Big Ten team this year
More Football!
LOOK: Complete College Football 2022-23 Bowl Schedule with dates, kickoff times for each matchup
Spartans fall short in recruiting battle for 2023 5-star OT Samson Okunlola
Boise State TE transfer Tyneil Hopper commits to Michigan State