Bowl season is officially upon us.

Unfortunately, Michigan State failed to reach the postseason this year and will not be playing in a bowl game for the second time in the past three seasons. But that doesn’t mean fans can’t still enjoy all of the other bowl games — 42 to be exact.

Action Network has put together a comprehensive breakdown of each and every bowl game, starting with today’s action. Click on the tweet below to see the complete bowl game schedule:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

Bowl matchups for each Big Ten team this year

More Football!

LOOK: Complete College Football 2022-23 Bowl Schedule with dates, kickoff times for each matchup Spartans fall short in recruiting battle for 2023 5-star OT Samson Okunlola Boise State TE transfer Tyneil Hopper commits to Michigan State

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire