A look at the Committee and Club Playing Rules Proposals NFL owners will vote on

The start of the new league year has come and gone, and NFL teams are now turning their attention to the upcoming pro days and the 2021 NFL Draft which will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29.

But before then, 32 league owners will meet virtually next Tuesday and Wednesday. On top of the agenda is the NFL offseason schedule, decreasing preseason games to three per team and increasing the regular season to 17 games.

The owners will also vote the following proposed rules changes:

Competition Committee Rules Proposals

By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 16, to eliminate overtime in the preseason.

By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 6, Section 1, Article 3, for one year only, to establish a maximum number of players in the setup zone

By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 12, Section 2, Article 4, to expand the prohibition on blocking below the waist by offensive and defensive players on scrimmage downs when contact occurs beyond five yards on either side of the line of scrimmage and more than two yards outside of either offensive tackle.

By Competition Committee, Coaches Subcommittee, and Baltimore; to amend Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9, and Rule 19, Section 2, to permit the Replay Official and designated members of the Officiating department to provide certain objective information to the on-field officials.

Club Playing Rule Proposals

One of the biggest proposals put forth by the Competition Committee is the possibility of eliminating overtime periods in the preseason, which seems likely as preseason games have become more and more meaningless in recent years.

All proposals listed above must be approved by 75 percent, or approximately by 24 of 32 owners, in order to be adopted. NFL clubs will consider and vote on the submitted proposals next week.