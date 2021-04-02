A look at the Committee and Club Playing Rules Proposals NFL owners will vote on
A look at the Committee and Club Playing Rules Proposals NFL owners will vote on originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
The start of the new league year has come and gone, and NFL teams are now turning their attention to the upcoming pro days and the 2021 NFL Draft which will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29.
But before then, 32 league owners will meet virtually next Tuesday and Wednesday. On top of the agenda is the NFL offseason schedule, decreasing preseason games to three per team and increasing the regular season to 17 games.
Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast
The owners will also vote the following proposed rules changes:
Competition Committee Rules Proposals
By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 16, to eliminate overtime in the preseason.
By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 6, Section 1, Article 3, for one year only, to establish a maximum number of players in the setup zone
By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 12, Section 2, Article 4, to expand the prohibition on blocking below the waist by offensive and defensive players on scrimmage downs when contact occurs beyond five yards on either side of the line of scrimmage and more than two yards outside of either offensive tackle.
By Competition Committee, Coaches Subcommittee, and Baltimore; to amend Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9, and Rule 19, Section 2, to permit the Replay Official and designated members of the Officiating department to provide certain objective information to the on-field officials.
Club Playing Rule Proposals
By Chicago; to amend Rule 11, Section 3, Article 3, to ensure the enforcement of all accepted penalties committed by either team during successive Try attempts.
By Los Angeles Rams; to amend Rule 8, Section 1, Article 2, to add a loss of down for a second forward pass from behind the line and for a pass thrown after the ball returns behind the line.
By Kansas City; to amend Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to expand jersey number options for certain positions.
By Baltimore and Philadelphia; to amend Rule 16, Section 1, to change the options for winner of an overtime coin toss, and create a true sudden death format.
By Baltimore Ravens; to amend Rule 16, Section 1, to change the options for winner of an overtime coin toss, eliminate sudden death format, and eliminate overtime in the preseason.
By Philadelphia; to amend Rule 6, Section 1, Article 1, to permit a team to maintain possession of the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play (4th and 15 from the kicking team’s 25-yard line) for an onside kickoff attempt.
By Baltimore; to amend Rule 19, Section 1, Article 1, to add an eighth official who is positioned somewhere other than the playing field, with full communication to on-field officials and access to a television monitor.
One of the biggest proposals put forth by the Competition Committee is the possibility of eliminating overtime periods in the preseason, which seems likely as preseason games have become more and more meaningless in recent years.
All proposals listed above must be approved by 75 percent, or approximately by 24 of 32 owners, in order to be adopted. NFL clubs will consider and vote on the submitted proposals next week.