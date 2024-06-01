LOOK: Commanders rookies tour Washington, D.C.

It’s been a busy week off the field for the Washington Commanders’ 2024 rookie class.

On Wednesday, the Commanders had a Day of Service, during which they spent time at three different locations in Washington, D.C. Owner Josh Harris’s wife, Marjorie, led a contingent of Commanders along with president Jason Wright, several team legends, and the rookies.

On the final stop of the Day of Service, the rookies spent time at a D.C. elementary school greeting the kids, throwing passes with them, and painting birdhouses. The rookies were appreciative of their day in the community.

Friday brought another busy day for the rookie class. Just like previous Washington rookie classes, the group spent the day visiting some of the nation’s most famous landmarks in the nation’s capital.

Exploring the city pic.twitter.com/1EmajtCoLS — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2024

Here’s first-round pick Jayden Daniels greeting some young fans.

And finally, this iconic visual:

rookies take on D.C. 🏛️ pic.twitter.com/Dl0sy1SG17 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 31, 2024

Washington, D.C., is the most influential city in the world, so it makes perfect sense for the Commanders to have their rookies understand the importance of community.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire