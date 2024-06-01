LOOK: Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner with minority owner Magic Johnson

Not many professional sports teams have an owner like Magic Johnson. A minority partner for the Washington Commanders, Johnson also owns a stake of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks and the Los Angeles FC.

Being a part of an NFL ownership team, though, was always the goal for successful businessman and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer.

While fans and athletes revere Johnson for his successful basketball career, others respect him for his post-career success in the business world. Shortly after the Josh Harris Ownership Group took over, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin asked Johnson for his mentorship as a community leader and businessman.

This offseason, McLaurin and Johnson spent time together in Los Angeles.

On Friday, another Washington star had lunch with Johnson: Linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Today I had lunch with Bobby Wagner, a Super Bowl Champion and current Washington Commander linebacker. I was impressed by Bobby's entrepreneurial mindset and provided him with tips on how to scale his business and building wealth! pic.twitter.com/SxoZzXMYKl — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 31, 2024

Wagner is already a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, known for his outstanding leadership on and off the field. He’s also a Southern California native and L.A. Lakers fan, so his admiration for Johnson runs deep.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire