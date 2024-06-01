Advertisement

LOOK: Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner with minority owner Magic Johnson

bryan manning
·1 min read

Not many professional sports teams have an owner like Magic Johnson. A minority partner for the Washington Commanders, Johnson also owns a stake of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks and the Los Angeles FC.

Being a part of an NFL ownership team, though, was always the goal for successful businessman and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer.

While fans and athletes revere Johnson for his successful basketball career, others respect him for his post-career success in the business world. Shortly after the Josh Harris Ownership Group took over, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin asked Johnson for his mentorship as a community leader and businessman.

This offseason, McLaurin and Johnson spent time together in Los Angeles.

On Friday, another Washington star had lunch with Johnson: Linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Wagner is already a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, known for his outstanding leadership on and off the field. He’s also a Southern California native and L.A. Lakers fan, so his admiration for Johnson runs deep.

 

