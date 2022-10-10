A look into the Commanders’ 3 final plays

1st & Goal from the Titans’ 2, 19 seconds remaining

Because Washington head coach Ron Rivera challenged an incompletion to Cam Sims early in the drive, the Commanders had no timeouts remaining, basically eliminating the threat of running the ball. You would rather the defense have to at least watch for both a run and pass rather than simply key on the pass.

I want to be understanding that perhaps Coach Ron thought it was worth it for a 20-yard gain. What I don’t know is did he make the decision on his own? Or was Coach Ron told by someone up in the press box, “It is absolutely a catch, so challenge it.”

On the first down play, Wentz dropped back then further and further, never getting set. Bizarrely he lofted a pass that was not close to a Commanders receiver and fortunately was a yard out of bounds. It raises the logical question, “Where was Wentz mentally on this play?”

2nd & Goal from the Titans 2, 13 seconds remaining.

Wentz has the arm and could have easily gotten the ball to Curtis Samuel in the right flat in the end zone. But he chose to go to McKissic who was open initially had Wentz decided one half second earlier. BTW, what was Andrew Norwell doing drifting toward the end zone instead of back protecting Wentz?

3rd & Goal from the Titans 2, 9 seconds remaining.

McKissic was in the backfield to the left of Wentz, McLaurin on the left. Three receivers were in a cluster on the right (Bates, Sims, Samuel).

McLaurin broke to the middle but was knocked off of his route. Wentz looked left toward McKissic and apparently chose to throw there despite two defenders being in his area. He did have time to turn and take a second look elsewhere.

Wentz would later say, “I just tried to squeeze it in there to JD. (Long) made a heck of a play. … I thought we had six points when it left my hand.”

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner chose not to throw a fade to either Cole Turner (6-6) or Cam Sims (6-5) on any of the three plays. Either could have been candidates for a high throw into the end zone letting them go up over others and get it.

But it’s always easier in life to second-guess someone else’s decision, isn’t it?

