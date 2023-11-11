LOOK: Colorado wearing special helmets for Military Appreciation Day

In honor of Military Appreciation Day, the CU Buffs are wearing special helmets for their home finale against Arizona on Saturday. It may not be noticeable on television, but the black helmets feature a silver and dark gray American flag inside the CU logo.

Colorado will be sporting gray pants, gray jerseys and white socks, similar to what was worn earlier this season against USC.

It’s also senior day at Folsom Field. The Buffs are expected to honor 14 seniors prior to the game, per Adam Munsterteiger.

Kickoff between the 4-5 Buffs and the 6-3 Wildcats is set for noon MT on the Pac-12 Network. You can also stream the game on fuboTV.

Check out the unique American flag helmets below, courtesy of Malaina Humphreys:

Buffs repping the American flag in honor of the Veterans game at Folsom Field Kick-off is less than 2 hours away Buffs vs. Wildcats#skobuffs pic.twitter.com/SS0DSs4WFz — Malaina Humphreys (@mmalainaa) November 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire