LOOK: Colorado’s uniform combination for Week 12 at Washington State

The CU Buffs are going with more of a pre-Deion Sanders uniform combination for their Week 12 game at Washington State.

As revealed by the Colorado Football Radio Network, the Buffs will be wearing white pants, white jerseys with black lettering and their traditional gold helmets. No Coach Prime flash here, but Colorado should still look sharp under the Friday night lights of Martin Stadium.

These same traditional white jerseys have been worn by Colorado two prior times this season (at Oregon and at Arizona State). The Buffs wore white jerseys with gold lettering in their other two previous road games.

Check out the uniform combination below, courtesy of BuffZone’s Brian Howell:

Both Colorado and Washington State enter Friday with an overall record of 4-6, meaning that only one team will leave Martin Stadium with bowl game hopes intact.

Kickoff between the Buffs and Cougars is set for 8:30 p.m. MT on FS1.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire