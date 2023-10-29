Look: Colorado football's Travis Hunter records two first-half interceptions vs. UCLA

Colorado football cornerback Travis Hunter had quite the start to the Buffaloes' game against No. 24 UCLA on Saturday night.

The former Jackson State standout recorded two interceptions in the first half against the Bruins, including an acrobatic diving snag in the first quarter. Colorado was down 7-6 to UCLA at halftime due in large part to a defense that stymied the Bruins with three forced turnovers, including the two by Hunter.

In the first quarter, Hunter pressed the opposing receiver before anticipating the quarterback's pass, then dove just in front of the intended receiver for the interception. Hunter then made another spectacular play midway through the second quarter as he leaped and snatched another pass.

Hunter, a two-way star, also had a 4-yard reception in the first half.

The former five-star recruit was the No. 1-ranked prospect nationally in the 2022 recruiting class, and surprisingly flipped his commitment on national signing day from Florida State to Jackson State. He played one season for the Tigers before following coach Deion Sanders to Colorado.

Entering the UCLA game, Hunter accumulated 14 total tackles and an interception along with 29 receptions for 353 yards and two touchdowns on the year. This, despite missing three consecutive games after suffering a lacerated liver in the Buffaloes' game against Colorado State on Sept. 16.

