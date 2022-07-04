A look at college football’s most valuable teams as conference expansion unfolds
The landscape of college football is changing again with conference expansion.
UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The Bruins and Trojans will begin Big Ten competition in 2024.
Oklahoma and Texas are leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference with 2025 as a potential start date.
A list from Forbes in 2019 shows which college football teams have the most monetary value.
“So much for amateur athletics—the sport’s 25 most valuable programs combine to earn an average of $1.5 billion in profit on annual revenues of $2.7 billion,” Forbes noted when detailing college football’s most valuable teams.
Forbes’ three-year average revenue and profit data can be viewed here.
Below is Forbes’ top-25 most valuable college football teams.
Clemson
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Wisconsin
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Nebraska
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Washington
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
USC
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
LSU
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Florida
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Notre Dame
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Oklahoma
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Texas
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
