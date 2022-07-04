A look at college football’s most valuable teams as conference expansion unfolds

The landscape of college football is changing again with conference expansion.

UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The Bruins and Trojans will begin Big Ten competition in 2024.

Oklahoma and Texas are leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference with 2025 as a potential start date.

A list from Forbes in 2019 shows which college football teams have the most monetary value.

“So much for amateur athletics—the sport’s 25 most valuable programs combine to earn an average of $1.5 billion in profit on annual revenues of $2.7 billion,” Forbes noted when detailing college football’s most valuable teams.

Forbes’ three-year average revenue and profit data can be viewed here.

Below is Forbes’ top-25 most valuable college football teams.

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

