LOOK: Cole Beasley excited college teammate Emmanuel Sanders said to join Bills

Bet you didn’t know this: If wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders does join the Buffalo Bills on Thursday as he’s reportedly going to do, it’ll be the second time he’s teammates with Cole Beasley.

Buffalo’s slot wide receiver and Sanders suited up together back in the day… way, way back then.

For two seasons in 2008-2009, Sanders and Beasley were teammates in college at SMU.

Both guys were big-time contributors during those years as well. Each had had more than 80 catches combined in those two seasons. Sanders had 98 total in his senior year.

To show exactly how excited that Beasley was for his old teammate now coming to Orchard Park (reportedly), he took to his social media account on Instagram and posted an awesome throwback photo.

Check out his post below:

