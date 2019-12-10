LOOK: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix trolls Aaron Rodgers' AMA

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent part of his Monday night answering questions about ice cream and scotch on Reddit. His AMA (ask me anything) was a hit among Packers fans and even drew the attention of Bears safety HaHa Clinton-Dix.

Rodgers, who promoted his AMA on Instagram Monday afternoon, elicited replies from fans and even former teammates like quarterback Brett Favre. But it was Clinton-Dix who won the day.

"What are the first 15 plays for Sunday's game?" Clinton-Dix asked.

Shooter's shoot. And Clinton-Dix took his shot.

The Bears will need all the help they can get to slow down Rodgers and Green Bay's offense, which has been supercharged by running back Aaron Jones in recent weeks. In the Packers' Week 14 win over the Redskins, Jones ran for 134 yards, added 58 more as a receiver and scored two touchdowns. He'll be a big challenge for a Bears defense that'll be without its two starting inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan.

But Sunday's game, as always, will come down to stopping (or at least containing) Rodgers. He owns a 17-5 regular-season record against Chicago and has thrown for 5,359 yards, 46 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in those contests.

So, yeah, it'd be great if Rodgers could send Clinton-Dix the early game script.

