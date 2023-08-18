Look: Clever visualization shows Saints’ snap counts from Week 1 preseason game

Snap counts on each Saints drive in their preseason opener https://t.co/U3NuBns8VM pic.twitter.com/mFl5A12YG2 — Anthony Reinhard (@reinhardNFL) August 18, 2023

This is really cool: NFL analyst Anthony Reinhard has been sharing charts sourcing data from last week’s preseason games to show the snap counts of every player on offense and defense, giving us a better idea of who is playing with the first-, second-, and third-string units. And it’s an illuminating look at the New Orleans Saints as they sort out various position battles.

For example, we can see that second-year left tackle Trevor Penning played two more drives than the rest of the Saints’ starting offensive line — he needs those reps to continue developing his game, having entered the league as a raw prospect only to miss most of his rookie year with foot injuries.

Another area to highlight: wide receiver. With Rashid Shaheed and Tre’Quan Smith sidelined by injuries last week, Keith Kirkwood was the third receiver on the field with the starting offense, bowing out for Lynn Bowden Jr. and A.T. Perry to take over the second-string unit. That’s where Kawaan Baker and James Washington first got worked in to the mix, though Washington was released after the game. That may lead to more opportunities for Bryan Edwards, Shaquan Davis, and Jontre Kirklin.

And what about tight end? Jimmy Graham played nearly as many snaps (21) as Juwan Johnson (13) and Foster Moreau (12) combined while slotted in clearly behind them on the second-team offense. That’s where Taysom Hill was, too.

What about the defense? Veteran free agent pickups Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders are ahead of Bryan Bresee on the first team, but Bresee did get a few looks in the starting lineup before the rest of the second-string line filled in beside him. Rookie second-round pick Isaiah Foskey was limited to third-string snaps.

Nephi Sewell ran ahead of second-year draft pick D’Marco Jackson at linebacker, starting in the middle in relief of Demario Davis on the first-team defense. Jackson did play all of his reps with the second-stringers, with guys like Ryan Connelly, Ty Summers, and Anfernee Orji behind him.

Let’s close out with the secondary. Fan-favorite safety Smoke Monday was relegated to a role on the third-string defense, playing about half as many snaps (20) as fifth-round rookie Jordan Howden (36). That’s not a great sign for his chances of making the team. Alontae Taylor played behind Paulson Adebo on the second-team defense last week so we’ll be watching to see whether that flips against the Chargers on Sunday. Look for the same thing with veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom playing on the second-string ahead of Troy Pride Jr. There are competitions up and down the depth chart.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire