A look at Clemson football’s complete 2024 schedule
After a long wait, we finally have a complete look at the Clemson football team’s 2024 schedule.
While we have known who the Tigers will be facing for some time, we now have the date and week for each game. Times are yet to be determined, as many factors go into the time choices for each game. Even so, we know what week each game will take place, so Clemson fans can now plan accordingly.
With the release of the schedule, we put together a week-by-week schedule of our own for you to see who Clemson will face each week and where it will be. Take a look at Clemson’s complete 2024 schedule below.
Georgia Bulldogs
When: Saturday, August 31
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Time: TBA
Appalachian State Mountaineers
When: Saturday, September 7
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
Time: TBA
NC State Wolfpack
When: Saturday, September 21
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
Time: TBA
Stanford Cardinal
When: Saturday, September 28
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
Time: TBA
Florida State Seminoles
When: Saturday, October 5
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
Time: TBA
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
When: Saturday, October 12
Where: Allegacy Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC
Time: TBA
Virginia Cavaliers
When: Saturday, October 19
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
Time: TBA
Louisville Cardinals
When: Saturday, November 2
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
Time: TBA
Virginia Tech Hokies
When: Saturday, November 9
Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA
Time: TBA
Pitt Panthers
When: Saturday, November 16
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Time: TBA
The Citadel Bulldogs
When: Saturday, November 23
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
Time: TBA
South Carolina Gamecocks
When: Saturday, November 30
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
Time: TBA