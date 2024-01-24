A look at Clemson football’s complete 2024 schedule

After a long wait, we finally have a complete look at the Clemson football team’s 2024 schedule.

While we have known who the Tigers will be facing for some time, we now have the date and week for each game. Times are yet to be determined, as many factors go into the time choices for each game. Even so, we know what week each game will take place, so Clemson fans can now plan accordingly.

With the release of the schedule, we put together a week-by-week schedule of our own for you to see who Clemson will face each week and where it will be. Take a look at Clemson’s complete 2024 schedule below.

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, August 31

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Time: TBA

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, September 7

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Time: TBA

NC State Wolfpack

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, September 21

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Time: TBA

Stanford Cardinal

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, September 28

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Time: TBA

Florida State Seminoles

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 5

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Time: TBA

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 12

Where: Allegacy Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC

Time: TBA

Virginia Cavaliers

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 19

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Time: TBA

Louisville Cardinals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 2

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Time: TBA

Virginia Tech Hokies

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 9

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

Time: TBA

Pitt Panthers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 16

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Time: TBA

The Citadel Bulldogs

JESSICA GALLAGHER/ Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

When: Saturday, November 23

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Time: TBA

South Carolina Gamecocks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 30

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Time: TBA

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire