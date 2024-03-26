Look: Christian Braun loses bet with Kansas loss, wears Gonzaga jersey to Nuggets game
Former Kansas basketball guard Christian Braun picked the Jayhawks to beat Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
He was, of course, wrong. What followed was Braun — now a second-year player with the NBA's Denver Nuggets — having to wear a Bulldogs jersey to Denver's game against Memphis on Monday. He seems to have lost a bet with teammate Julian Strawther, who played at Gonzaga.
Gonzaga defeated Kansas 89-68 on Saturday, ending the Jayhawks' season. Braun famously won the national championship with Kansas in 2021-22, while Strawther played for the Bulldogs from 2020-23.
Braun and Strawther actually faced one in college, though Strawther was not yet a key member of the rotation in 2020. Braun started and scored eight points in Gonzaga's 102-90 win in the Fort Myers Tip-Off in November 2020.
Braun turned in one of his better performances of this season on Monday against the Grizzlies, scoring 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets. Strawther, meanwhile, added 14 points off the bench.
Here's the video of Braun wearing a Gonzaga jersey to the Nuggets' game against the Grizzlies on Monday as a result of Kansas' second-round loss to the Bulldogs:
Someone lost a bet… 😂 pic.twitter.com/RmpShca3a5
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 25, 2024
