Look: Chris Tucker helps Auburn basketball celebrate massive win over Indiana in Atlanta

Auburn basketball celebrated its 104-76 win over Indiana on Saturday in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event with an unlikely celebrity.

Actor and comedian Chris Tucker posed with the Tigers following their victory over the Hoosiers for a celebratory picture. Tucker, born in Atlanta, was on site for Auburn's win over the Hoosiers at State Farm Arena, the home of the Atlanta Hawks. The 52-year-old starred in the movie "Friday" and made his stand-up debut on HBO's "Def Comedy Jam" in 1992.

The Tigers (6-2) were led by forward Jaylin Williams in the win, who scored 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting with eight rebounds. Freshman guard Aden Holloway also scored 24 points on five 3-point makes.

"Chris Tucker court side had me lit," Williams posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the game.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Look: Auburn basketball, Chris Tucker celebrate win vs. Indiana Hoosiers