LOOK: Chiefs unveil redesigned Hall of Honor at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs have made an entirely new wave of improvements to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this offseason.

They spent over $13 million upgrading key features of the stadium, from new club-level seating to a newly redesigned locker room for the players. One of the newest upgrades is finally being unveiled today, which is an exciting redesign of the Chiefs’ Hall of Honor.

Now fans who attend games will get a chance to take part in an interactive exhibit celebrating Kansas City Chiefs’ of Fame inductees. It also celebrates some of the most notable moments in franchise history such as Super Bowl IV and Super Bowl LIV.

The team is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly redesigned Hall of Honor this evening. Several former players who are featured in the exhibit along with Clark Hunt are speaking at the dedication. Some media members are also in attendance for this and got a first-hand look at the new exhibit.

Check it out:

New Chiefs Hall of Honor at Arrowhead looks the part. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/3SUZXXxXNa — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 9, 2021

At the ribbon cutting for the remodeled Chiefs Hall of Honor inside Arrowhead Stadium. At first glance fans are going to love this. pic.twitter.com/YrX4vzVVMV — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 9, 2021

Members of the Hunt family, Chiefs Hall of Famers, Ambassadors are unveiling the redesigned Chiefs Hall of Honor. The Hall of Honor underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation this offseason. Updates on @KCTV5 at 6 and 10PM #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/iPpZQ5DhxD — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) September 9, 2021

Story continues

Chiefs fans will be able to check out the new Hall of Honor on Sunday, Sept. 12 when the team takes on the Cleveland Browns in the season opener.

List