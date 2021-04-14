LOOK: Chiefs’ 2017 NFL draft card for QB Patrick Mahomes

Charles Goldman
1 min read
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Twitter account is sharing some cool NFL draft-related content ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

When players are selected in the NFL draft, teams turn in draft cards with the player’s name and information. Well, the Hall of Fame has a number of these cards in their archives, from current Hall of Famers to future Hall of Fame hopefuls. That collection includes the draft cards of one of the most important players in Kansas City Chiefs draft history.

The Chiefs, of course, traded up from the 27th overall pick in the first round to No. 10 overall with the Buffalo Bills. There they selected former Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes and the rest is history — history still being made to this day.

Check out his draft card down below:

In his first season with the Chiefs, Mahomes shattered NFL and franchise pace records with an MVP season. He’d go on to become the face of the NFL and break a Super Bowl drought that lasted 50 years. All it took was some savvy maneuvering from the front office and this one piece of paper submitted by the franchise to set everything into motion.

