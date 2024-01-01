A look at some of the Cheez-It inspired dishes available at the Citrus Bowl

Are you upset that the beloved Cheez-It Bowl is no longer in existence? It was a huge blow when it was announced that the bowl game honoring the beloved orange crackers would be no more, even if it was replaced with undoubtedly the best game of the year in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Don’t worry, it seems as though our postseason will be just as cheesy as ever.

It was announced in November of 2022 that the new sponsor of the Citrus Bowl would be none other than Cheez-It. Formerly sponsored by Vrbo, Buffalo Wild Wings (Who also sponsored a bowl game that Cheez-It later took over), and more famously Capital One in the early 2000s, the Citrus Bowl is actually one of the oldest bowl games in the field. It was first played in 1947 as the Tangerine Bowl, a name it would keep until 1982 when a sponsorship agreement was reached with the Florida Citrus Commission.

Well, Cheez-Its may not be citrusy like Tangerines, but both of them sure as heck are orange! It may not be the most sensible sponsorship for the Citrus Bowl (not that Vrbo or B-Dubs were either), but that doesn’t really matter because this is really just the Cheez-It bowl in a “clever” disguise.

Don’t believe me? Check out some of the special Cheez-It themed concession items available for those in attendance on this game day!

Got a sneak peek at some of the special Cheez-It concessions that will be available on game day! 🤤 pic.twitter.com/Nu2FFFRX5a — Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 27, 2023

That’s right, we got Cheez-Its on a burger, Cheez-Its on a hot dog, and even Cheez-Its on a grilled cheese. You see, they aren’t selling oranges in the stands. The Cheez-It Bowl is making its way back in our lives, and we are better off for it.

