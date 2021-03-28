A look at Chargers’ cap space, remaining needs

We are two weeks into NFL free agency, and the Chargers’ roster under head coach Brandon Staley is taking shape.

Here’s a look at Los Angeles’ roster moves:

Gained

OL Corey Linsley

OL Matt Feiler

OL Oday Aboushi

TE Jared Cook

OLB Kyler Fackrell

QB Chase Daniel

Retained

CB Michael Davis

CB Brandon Facyson

TE Stephen Anderson

Lost

TE Hunter Henry (Patriots)

LB Denzel Perryman (Panthers)

QB Tyrod Taylor (Texans)

OL Dan Feeney (Jets)

OT Sam Tevi (Colts)

DL Isaac Rochell (Colts)

LB Nick Vigil (Vikings)

OL Cole Toner (Texans)

L.A. roughly has $25.7 million in salary cap space, according to Over The Cap. This does not reflect the signing of QB Chase Daniel and re-signings of TE Stephen Anderson and CB Brandon Facyson.

What are the team’s remaining needs?

Left tackle

If the Chargers wish to get the most out of quarterback Justin Herbert, they need to protect him at all costs. At the moment, Trey Pipkins is penciled in as the starter. Pipkins, the team’s third-round pick of 2019, has shown flashes but he’s still quite a bit away from being relied on in that role. Los Angeles also has Storm Norton on the roster, but he I believe he is nothing more than a swing option.

Cornerback

One of the biggest priorities for L.A. was re-signing Michael Davis, which they took care of. But even after making the move, the team still has a void to fill after releasing Casey Hayward. The Bolts still have Chris Harris, Jr. as the other starter and even though they re-signed Brandon Facyson, I don’t think he’s ready to step in as a permanent starter. Given how vital the position is in Brandon Staley’s system, they need more talent.

Safety

After the loss of Rayshawn Jenkins, there are only three safeties on the roster: Derwin James, Nasir Adderley and Alohi Gilman. The Chargers might be banking on Staley maximizing Adderley’s skillset in 2021 after a rough sophomore season, but given the fact that Staley likes to roll with three-safety looks, the team will be looking to add another one or two.

Guard

Los Angeles found their two probable starters in Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi. However, the depth behind them is practically nonexistent. For a team that has dealt with the injury bug up front, they could benefit from adding a couple to solidify the group for the upcoming season.

Interior defensive line

The Chargers have a solid foundation with Linval Joseph, Justin Jones and Jerry Tillery. While it’s not the most pressing need, Staley will look for guys that fit his mold, with that being explosive and versatile players with length. Cortez Broughton is a player that fits that shape, but look for them to upgrade.