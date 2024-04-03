Look: Chargers arrive for first day of offseason workout program

Since the Chargers have a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh, they began their voluntary workout program before any of the other NFL teams, as players and coaches were back in the building on Tuesday.

It’s only the first phase of the program, which consists of meetings and weight room training. Once Phase 2 begins, players can get on the field and begin running drills, not in an 11-on-11 setting, however.

To see the Bolts return to the facility and in action in the weight room, here are some photos and a video, courtesy of the team’s official social media.

we r so back pic.twitter.com/xaPh8L9Yr1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 2, 2024

the perfect dap doesn’t exi- pic.twitter.com/VtsYFvhhPQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 2, 2024

4 the gym bros pic.twitter.com/xBlkb7KKnv — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 3, 2024

