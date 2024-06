Look: Chargers 2024 media day highlights

With the Chargers’ offseason program nearing an end, the team showcased their players’ looks at media day as they got pictures and videos to use in upcoming promotional material.

With some of the best uniforms in the NFL, Los Angeles highlighted a handful of notable players, including rookie Joe Alt and veteran Khalil Mack among others.

Check it out:

return of the mack pic.twitter.com/azP9UGxiCt — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 11, 2024

open for a surprise pic.twitter.com/yTlx62ggIi — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 10, 2024

u get the picture pic.twitter.com/B3dSTg1IbH — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 10, 2024

“can we get some more personality pls” 😭 pic.twitter.com/5waSOptL9F — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 10, 2024

perfect ten pic.twitter.com/dxQAmrGwsH — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 10, 2024

let’s get itttt pic.twitter.com/e3uekZhbuY — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 10, 2024

