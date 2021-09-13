LOOK: All of Chandler Jones’ five sacks in Week 1

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones had a career day in his first game back from injury. In Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans he had five sacks and two forced fumbles.

After 19 sacks in 2019, he only had one sack in five games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending biceps injury.

Now he is back and looking more dominant than ever.

You can see all of his sacks in the above video.

