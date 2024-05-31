Look: Chad Johnson showed up to Bengals OTAs in cleats

Cincinnati Bengals great Chad Johnson recently made some waves for his comments on Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase missing OTAs.

Chad, though, showed up at OTAs.

In fact, Chad was there in cleats near Paycor Stadium recently, running some routes against notable current Bengals players and then snapping plenty of photos to share on social media.

Here is a sampling of some of the things both Chad and the team shared on social media after his appearance.

This includes, among many things, his showdown with hyped rookie defender Josh Newton, plus Chad even exchanging some messages with Higgins himself while making an admission.

Dawg I’m washed & it hurts now that reality is setting in I’ll never play in the NFL again 💔 https://t.co/fA58X3BPBV — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire