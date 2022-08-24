LOOK: CFB fans share hysterical reactions to Nick Saban’s contract extension

College football fans around the country know that for as long as Nick Saban is the head coach at Alabama, the Crimson Tide will be competing for a national title.

While some non-Alabama fans enjoy witnessing greatness and a legendary head coach, others cannot wait for Saban to retire.

Bad news for those of you that fall under the latter. He’s got at least eight more seasons. Saban and Alabama agreed on a contract extension through the 2030 season that includes a raise in pay, which makes him, once again, the highest-paid coach in college football.

A lot of fans took to Twitter to voice their pleasure, or frustration, with the news of the contract extension.

Saban's one step ahead of Kirby

Nick Saban is once again the highest paid coach in CFB. He received a contract extension through 2030 and raise today. Average pay: $11.7 million. Edges him ahead of Kirby Smart's new deal of $11.2 million. — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) August 23, 2022

Nine figures overall is wild

Nick Saban started coaching football at Alabama in 2007. Since 2009, the school has paid him $101,004,161, per @aldotcom. That's an average of about $21,500 per day for the last 13 years. pic.twitter.com/K6g03YUYCy — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 22, 2022

He, in fact, is able to keep getting away with this

Nick Saban is really staying at Alabama till 2030…pic.twitter.com/XQ3GM9zERC — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) August 23, 2022

Imagine needing to make up stories to recruit

Story continues

Coaches when they realize they can’t use age to negatively recruit against Nick Saban. pic.twitter.com/v84Lds2cgS — 18x National Cham🅿️ions 🐘 (@TideSZN) August 23, 2022

This was a calculated move by Saban

So …. Georgia winning the national championship and netting Kirby a richer contract helped earn Nick Saban a raise? Genius. https://t.co/UgmdI1hCr2 — Blake Toppmeyer (@btoppmeyer) August 23, 2022

This is certainly a take

Honestly for having 7 national championships, Nick Saban might be getting underpaid. https://t.co/xMGQcl1DP0 — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) August 23, 2022

How much are his rings worth alone?

Nick Saban is once again college football’s highest-paid coach. Alabama approved today an 8-year, $93.6 million deal through 2030. Average salary is $11.7 million per year. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/OY98yVIY4i — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) August 23, 2022

He's not leaving!

In all seriousness, stop asking.

Saban just signed a contract extension through 2030 😳 pic.twitter.com/zMvzzlj2dU — SEC Football Vids (@SECFootballVids) August 23, 2022

Roll Tide, y'all

8 more years of Saban? pic.twitter.com/6c48LMn3P2 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 23, 2022

Saban will sound it out for you

Enjoy watching history live and in person

*all of college football praying for the day Nick Saban retires* Nick Saban:

pic.twitter.com/Mfgpm0TJfD — ᒍᑌᒪK (@Ro11Ju1k) August 23, 2022

Saban can probably help pay to replace that

8 more Years of nick saban coaching?????????? pic.twitter.com/VZCv90ue4g — Trey 7 (@Trey2Trigger) August 23, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire