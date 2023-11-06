LOOK: CBS Sports CBB staff doesn’t trust MSU to return to Final Four this year

The college basketball staff at CBS Sports is not high on the Spartans entering the 2023-24 season.

Of the six CBS Sports college basketball writers that submitted their Final Four picks for the 2023-24 season, only one has the Spartans reaching the final weekend of the season. David Cobb was the lone writer to have Michigan State in his Final Four.

The most popular pick was Purdue with all six writers having the Boilermakers in the Final Four. The most common pick to win the National Championship was Kansas, with three writers picking the Jayhawks.

Below is the complete breakdown of the CBS Sports’ staff picks for the 2024 Final Four:

College basketball is back 🏀 Here are our writers’ @MFinalFour predictions 👀 pic.twitter.com/av3CMlAqqH — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 6, 2023

